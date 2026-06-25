17-year-old, 19-year-old suspects arrested in connection to fatal Dallas shootings

The Brief Dallas Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to two fatal shootings in Dallas, one from March and one from earlier in June. 17-year-old Erving Estrada and 19-year-old Latavien Clark are accused of murdering two victims at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Audelia Road on March 16. Estrada has also been charged with the murder of a woman on Walnut Street in Dallas on June 16, and has been linked to a separate shooting in Dallas on March 13.



Two teenagers are in custody over a March double homicide in Dallas, with one also connected to a separate June homicide.

Teens arrested for Dallas murders

Erving Estrada (L) and Latavien Clark (R)

What we know:

17-year-old Erving Estrada and 19-year-old Latavien Clark are both facing murder charges stemming from a double homicide on March 15 at a Far North Dallas apartment complex.

Both have been placed in the Dallas County Jail and are being held without bond.

Audelia Road homicides

Dallas Police said the murders happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 15 at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.

An arrest affidavit for Erving says police found two victims, 21-year-old Madreus Ward and 20-year-old Ethan Dillard, dead from gunshot wounds in their vehicle.

March 15 Audelia St. homicides

Through witness interviews, police determined Estrada and Clark, referenced under the names "Bando" and "Gen5" respectively by witnesses, were in the vehicle with the victims prior to the incident.

The two suspects were known to frequently hang out around where the homicide took place.

Police collected fingerprints from the vehicle and matched them with Estrada and Clark. Both were arrested on June 24, 2026, by Dallas Police with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Walnut Street homicide

Estrada was also linked to a June 16 murder in the 9800 block of Walnut Street in Dallas.

Police found 35-year-old Ronnika Davenport suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the location. She was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Witnesses referenced the "Bando" nickname again, and stated the suspect was shooting at them because they had mocked a deceased friend of the suspect online.

Police identified Estrada through the white Dodge Charger seen in photographs from the incident.

Upon his June 24 arrest, police recovered a handgun that matched bullet casings from the night of the murder.

Officials also determined the recovered handgun matched that of one used during a March 13 shooting, leading detectives to believe Estrada was also present during that incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the Audelia Road homicides.