Man indicted for allegedly threatening doctor who advocated for COVID-19 vaccines

A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Baltimore, Maryland for allegedly threatening a Maryland doctor who had been a vocal advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Justice reported on Tuesday.

RELATED: Flight attendants concerned about uptick in unruly passengers

Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas allegedly sent a threatening text message to the doctor who officials have not identified.

The doctor was reportedly a vocal advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines and Harris allegedly sent a series of violent threats that read "never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t," and "… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.

RELATED: Couple kicked off JetBlue flight for failing to comply with mask rules, berating crew

Harris also allegedly referenced the doctor’s national origin when making the threat.

Harris is scheduled to have an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Plano Texas. He faces a single count of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Advertisement

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Michael Cunningham of the District of Maryland and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case, according to a DOJ news release.

