Man hit by rubber bullet during Dallas protest loses sight in eye, attorney says

A man who says he was hit by a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting has lost his eye, according to the attorney representing him.

Dallas police say they are investigating two use of force incidents that may have involved their officers this weekend. One of those incidents involved Brandon Saenz.

Saenz had to have surgery yesterday as a result of the incident. His attorney says someone from the police department should be held accountable.

"It was unjustified use of excessive force and we feel that somebody needs to be held accountable for Brandon losing the vision in his eye,” said attorney Daryl Washington. “We are committed. We are working alongside police oversight to make sure we hold whoever is responsible accountable.”

There is at least one other use of force incident that the Dallas Police Department is currently investigating, but police did not give details.

