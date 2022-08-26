Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe

article

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found.

Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. from a home on Skyflower Court.

He was wearing a blue baseball jersey with the word California on it, multicolored sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Police were concerned that he may have been abducted but did not release a suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about the case should call the DeSoto Police Department at 972-223-6111.