Man gets 6 years for Lake Worth's 'largest illicit pharmaceutical seizure'

The man behind the largest pharmaceutical seizure in the Lake Worth Police Department’s history was sentenced to just under six years in federal prison.

Jon "Spanky" Curb was arrested last May after police got a tip about multiple overdose calls connected to a home.

Officers seized a total of 3.75 kilos of drugs and an arsenal of illegal high-powered weapons.

The drugs included things like amphetamine, more commonly known as Adderall, Xanax, bath salts, methamphetamine, cocaine, $2.3 million worth of marijuana, and enough fentanyl to kill 9,300 people.

Lake Worth PD called it the largest illicit pharmaceutical seizure in its history.

Last month, Curb pleaded guilty to the possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

"This arrest and federal sentence sends a clear message – if you sell drugs in our community, you will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said in a statement.