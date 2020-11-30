Man found shot to death after truck crashes in Fort Worth

article

Police found bullet casings near the body of a man in a south Fort Worth neighborhood Sunday night.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire then a pickup truck ran into a home on Savage Drive near Interstate 20 and the South Freeway around 11 p.m.

Officers discovered the driver of the truck had been shot to death. The bullet casings came from a rifle.

Police are still searching for information about the suspect and a motive. They are hoping home surveillance cameras in the neighborhood will help them identify the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.