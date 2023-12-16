Man found fatally shot after crash in Dallas

article

Investigators are trying to figure out who shot a man who was found dead after he crashed his car in Dallas early Saturday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies found the victim's vehicle after it slammed into a highway sign on I-30 near South Harwood Street, just south of Downtown Dallas.

The wreck happened at about 5 a.m.

There were several bullet holes in the car's front windshield.

Deputies have not released the identity of the victim.

No further details have been released as authorities continue their investigation.