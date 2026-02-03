Man found dead after 'self-extinguished' fire at Oak Cliff home

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a 911 call at 5 a.m. Tuesday, forcing their way into a one-story home where they found remnants of a fire that had already gone out. Inside the residence, firefighters located a man with severe burns; he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of the fire is still being determined, Dallas Police Homicide units and the Medical Examiner are working to confirm the exact cause of death.



A man was found dead inside an Oak Cliff home early Tuesday morning following a fire that appeared to have burned itself out before firefighters arrived.

Curtis Ray Beechum

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at a one-story home in the 1700 block of South Marsalis Avenue around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported no visible flames or smoke showing from the exterior. After forcing entry into the residence, crews discovered that a fire had already self-extinguished.

Inside the home, firefighters located a man with severe burn injuries. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has identified the victim as 75-year-old Curtis Ray Beechum.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office and Dallas Police homicide detectives are working to determine the man’s official cause of death. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.