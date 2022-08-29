Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

article

The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested.

Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas.

Banks, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Gregory Shead in the 900 block of Bunker Hill Rd. about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to HPD, Shead, 24, and Banks got into an altercation outside a bowling alley.

Banks is accused of then shooting and killing Shead. HPD says Banks then fled the scene.

After an investigation, HPD identified Banks as their suspect and he was subsequently charged.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.