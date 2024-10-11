Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally stabbed in South Dallas

October 11, 2024
South Dallas
DALLAS - A man was stabbed to death in Dallas on Thursday night.

Dallas police said it happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coombs Street, which is near Interstate 45 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard in South Dallas.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police are still looking for the suspect and investigating the motive.

Anyone with information should contact the Dallas Police Department.