Man fatally shot in South Dallas

The Brief A man was fatally shot in South Dallas Friday morning. No suspects or arrests have been announced in the shooting.



One man is dead after a shooting near Dolphin Heights on Friday morning.

South Dallas Fatal Shooting

What we know:

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 4900 block of Military Parkway around 7:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation found that 47-year-old Julian Galindo-Ramirez had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Dallas PD says the case will now be referred to a grand jury.

What we don't know:

Dallas PD's release did not mention arrests or suspects in the case.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective P. Wheeler, #10520, at 214-671-3686 or at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov .