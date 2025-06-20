Man fatally shot in South Dallas
DALLAS - One man is dead after a shooting near Dolphin Heights on Friday morning.
South Dallas Fatal Shooting
What we know:
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 4900 block of Military Parkway around 7:30 a.m.
Preliminary investigation found that 47-year-old Julian Galindo-Ramirez had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Dallas PD says the case will now be referred to a grand jury.
What we don't know:
Dallas PD's release did not mention arrests or suspects in the case.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective P. Wheeler, #10520, at 214-671-3686 or at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Dallas Police Department.