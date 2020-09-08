Man fatally shot outside West Oak Cliff apartment complex

article

A man died after witnesses said he was shot by two men outside a Dallas apartment complex.

Police found the man just after 11 p.m. Monday slumped over in his Jeep on Hartsdale Drive in West Oak Cliff.

Witnesses told police two men in a red pickup truck pulled up next to the Jeep and fired multiple gunshots.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will try to identify him based on his fingerprints.

No arrests have been made.