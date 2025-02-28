Man fatally shot after argument in Fort Worth: police

article

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening following an argument with an unidentified suspect, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the victim had been in a verbal argument with the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or suspect.

It is unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting.