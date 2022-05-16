Man drowns near Lewisville Lake dock

article

A 36-year-old man who was trying to dock a boat at Lewisville Lake drowned Sunday.

Lewisville police said it happened around 9 p.m. near Courtesy Dock off Sandy Beach Road.

Witnesses said Carlos Martinez reached out to push against a piling to slow a boat as it was coming into the dock. He fell into the water and didn’t resurface.

Divers pulled his body from the water and tried to revive him. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said they do not believe alcohol played a part in the drowning.

Martinez was not wearing a life jacket, they said.

