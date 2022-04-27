Denton County officials respond to 4 drowning incidents in 1 day

article

Searchers responded to four drowning calls in Denton County Tuesday afternoon.

Three people died and the search continues for the fourth person.

A woman in her 40s died at Little Elm Park at Lake Lewisville. Her body was pulled from the water around 5 p.m. Her name has not yet been released.

Less than three hours later, a man in his 20s was pulled from the water at Lewisville Lake Park near the boat ramp near Sneaky Pete’s. Wendell Allgood, Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died.

North of Lewisville Lake in Aubrey, a female drowned in a pond. The name and age of that person has not been released.

And divers will be back in Clear Creek in Denton County on Wednesday to look for another likely drowning victim. The man’s wife reported him missing Tuesday afternoon.

Searchers looked in Clear Creek, north of Highway 380 and west of Highway 377. The search ended because it was dark and the water was moving too quickly after recent rain.