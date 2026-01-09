Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after West Dallas dog attack

Published  January 9, 2026 1:02pm CST
West Dallas
The Brief

    • A man died at a local hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a dog inside a home in West Dallas.
    • The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Antonio Turner. Police have not yet shared details regarding the events that led to the attack.
    • It remains unclear who owns the dog or what the animal's current status is as the investigation continues.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a dog attack that left a man dead.

What we know:

Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Esmalda Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s where officers found 41-year-old Antonio Turner, a man who had reportedly been attacked by a dog inside a home in the 4100 block of Pringle Drive, which is one block away.

Turner was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released information about the events leading up to the dog attack. 

It’s not clear who owns the dog or what happened to it.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fire Department.

