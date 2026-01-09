Man dies after West Dallas dog attack
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a dog attack that left a man dead.
What we know:
Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Esmalda Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
That’s where officers found 41-year-old Antonio Turner, a man who had reportedly been attacked by a dog inside a home in the 4100 block of Pringle Drive, which is one block away.
Turner was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released information about the events leading up to the dog attack.
It’s not clear who owns the dog or what happened to it.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fire Department.