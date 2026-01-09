Man dies after West Dallas dog attack

article

The Brief A man died at a local hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a dog inside a home in West Dallas. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Antonio Turner. Police have not yet shared details regarding the events that led to the attack. It remains unclear who owns the dog or what the animal's current status is as the investigation continues.



Dallas police are investigating a dog attack that left a man dead.

What we know:

Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Esmalda Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s where officers found 41-year-old Antonio Turner, a man who had reportedly been attacked by a dog inside a home in the 4100 block of Pringle Drive, which is one block away.

Turner was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released information about the events leading up to the dog attack.

It’s not clear who owns the dog or what happened to it.