Man detained after turning himself in for fatal Fort Worth stabbing

article

The Brief Fort Worth Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an adult man in the city's Central Division late Saturday night. A man who claimed he believed he stabbed someone was detained shortly after the incident, though formal charges have not yet been announced. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the altercation, but police state it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing public threat.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened late Saturday night in the city’s Central Division, authorities said.

Fort Worth fatal stabbing

What we know:

Officers responded to an assault call in the 2400 block of Lillian Street at 10:30 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult male with at least one stab wound.

Police and Fort Worth Fire Department personnel administered medical aid, but the victim died at the scene, according to a police department statement.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. However, at about 11:50 p.m., a man approached a police officer in the 2500 block of Northeast 28th Street and said he believed he had stabbed someone.

The man was detained and returned to the initial crime scene. Investigators have not yet released the suspect's identity or announced formal charges.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and authorities noted that details regarding what sparked the altercation are still being gathered.

Police said that the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The identity of the victim, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.