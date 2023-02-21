Man critically injured in Fort Worth apartment shooting

article

Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man critically injured.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the El Rancho Escondido Apartments on Las Vegas Trail.

Police said responding officers found an adult male who had been shot in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.