Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after 10-year-old killed in South Dallas crash

article

A 47-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 10-year-old was killed and two other children were injured in a crash in South Dallas.

The crash happened on the corner of Missouri and Maryland Avenue earlier this week.

Police say David Lloyd Demus hit a car with one adult and three kids inside after ignoring a stop sign.

All three of the children were taken to the hospital. A 10-year-old was later pronounced dead. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Demus was also taken to the hospital and remains under the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Demus is also charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle and accident involving death.