Man charged with weapon offense, fleeing after stalking call at East Texas A&M
COMMERCE, Texas - A man was arrested on Tuesday after East Texas A&M University police said he fled officers responding to a stalking complaint on campus.
What we know:
University Police Chief officials said officers were called around 11:35 a.m. to reports of possible stalking near a campus residence hall at East Texas A&M in Commerce. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle driven by Dionysus Chawn Henderson, who was wanted on an active harassment warrant.
What they're saying:
Police said Henderson refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over, leading to a short vehicle pursuit. Officers used a less-lethal device to stop and detain him safely, according to a university news release.
Henderson was booked on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing, and harassment.
What's next:
Authorities said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
The East Texas A&M University Police Department thanked the Commerce Police Department for assisting in the pursuit and arrest.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by East Texas A&M University Police Department.