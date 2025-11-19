Man charged with weapon offense, fleeing after stalking call at East Texas A&M

article

The Brief A man wanted on an active harassment warrant was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase on the East Texas A&M campus. The suspect, Dionysus Chawn Henderson, was detained after officers used a less-lethal device to stop his vehicle. Henderson faces multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and fleeing; more charges may be filed.



A man was arrested on Tuesday after East Texas A&M University police said he fled officers responding to a stalking complaint on campus.

What we know:

University Police Chief officials said officers were called around 11:35 a.m. to reports of possible stalking near a campus residence hall at East Texas A&M in Commerce. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle driven by Dionysus Chawn Henderson, who was wanted on an active harassment warrant.

What they're saying:

Police said Henderson refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over, leading to a short vehicle pursuit. Officers used a less-lethal device to stop and detain him safely, according to a university news release.

Henderson was booked on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing, and harassment.

What's next:

Authorities said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The East Texas A&M University Police Department thanked the Commerce Police Department for assisting in the pursuit and arrest.