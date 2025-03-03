Man charged with arson in Fort Worth apartment fire that damaged 8 units

article

The Brief Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire. Eight units were damaged by smoke, fire and water. 63-year-old Orlando Steve Gleason was arrested and charged with arson of a habitation.



A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson after an apartment fire in Fort Worth damaged eight units on Sunday night.

Fort Worth apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a two-story apartment complex.

Firefighters helped five people out of their unit to safety. Two people were treated on the scene, but none were taken to the hospital.

Eight units were damaged by smoke, fire and water. The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing emergency assistance to those displaced.

The Investigation

According to the fire department, 63-year-old Orlando Steve Gleason was arrested and charged with arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

Officials say the fire happened after a domestic-related incident that happened on the same night as the fire.

Gleason is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is also being held for a parole violation, according to jail records.

The Fort Worth Arson unit will be filing the case with the District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the suspected arson has not been released.