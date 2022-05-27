Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

article

Keller police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon.

Eric Rojas has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

According to police, this happened near the entrance of a gym in the 1800 block of S. Main Street.

Rojas is accused of firing a gun during a road rage incident, but police said no one was injured by the gunfire.

