Man arrested on murder charge after woman was shot along C.F. Hawn Freeway on her birthday
DALLAS - A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting following a crash on a southeast Dallas freeway last week, police announced Sunday.
Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna arrested
What we know:
Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna was taken into custody and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez, according to Dallas police.
The shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the 5500 block of eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway. Police said a preliminary investigation found that Gonzalez was shot at the scene after being involved in a vehicle crash.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Gonzalez to a hospital, where she died.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released details on a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.