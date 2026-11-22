The Brief A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman after a crash on C.F. Hawn Freeway last week. Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in connection with the Nov. 15 death of 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez. Police have not yet released a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the crash and shooting as the investigation continues.



A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting following a crash on a southeast Dallas freeway last week, police announced Sunday.

Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna arrested

What we know:

Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna was taken into custody and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez, according to Dallas police.

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The shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the 5500 block of eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway. Police said a preliminary investigation found that Gonzalez was shot at the scene after being involved in a vehicle crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Gonzalez to a hospital, where she died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.