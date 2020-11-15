Man arrested for string of car arsons at Lewisville apartment complex

article

Lewisville police have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with a string of car arsons dating back to last year.

Zainul A. Bandeali was charged with five counts of second-degree felony arson after police said he lit the fires at the same apartment complex.

Police said the 10 arsons committed at Windsor Court Apartments led to the damage of 20 vehicles.

Bandeali was taken to the Denton County jail and held on a $375,000 bail.