Man arrested for killing his son in Desoto after his grandson went to neighbor's home to report the shooting

Desoto police arrested a 58-year-old man in the fatal shooting of his son after his grandson went to a neighbor’s house to report the deadly shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 200 block of Rob Lane.

A neighbor had called police after a child came to their home and said his grandfather had just shot his father.

Officers used a ballistic shield for protection as they entered the home.

They detained William Daniel “Bill” Moore and began investigating.

Police said Moore told them his son, 38-year-old Elijah Moore, was dead inside the home.

Officers continued to search the home and found the victim, along with a handgun, in a utility room with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking with the suspect and the victim’s son, police determined that Bill Moore shot his son after the two got into a fight.

Moore has been charged with murder.

The victim’s son was not injured, and since there were no other family members present, he was put in Child Protective Services custody.