Man arrested for fatal shooting of 26-year-old in Dallas

article

Dallas police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:45 a.m., at the Estara Apartments, located in the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway.

Responding officers found Jesse Avila Jr. in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Avila was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Alex Castillo as the suspected shooter.

Castillo was taken into custody and interviewed, before being charged with murder.

Advertisement

No further details have been released.