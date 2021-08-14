Man arrested for fatal shooting of 26-year-old in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 1:45 a.m., at the Estara Apartments, located in the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway.
Responding officers found Jesse Avila Jr. in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
Avila was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.
Investigators identified 27-year-old Alex Castillo as the suspected shooter.
Castillo was taken into custody and interviewed, before being charged with murder.
No further details have been released.