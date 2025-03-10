Man arrested for DWI after crashing into Dallas police sergeant
DALLAS - A man was arrested for DWI after running a flashing red light and crashing into a Dallas police squad car, authorities said.
Photo from the scene of the crash taken by FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at Cedar Springs Road and Manor Way, near Dallas Love Field Airport.
A Dallas police sergeant was driving north on Cedar Springs Road during a routine call when a Chevy Camaro heading east on Manor Way ran the light and hit his squad car.
The squad car veered off the road onto a grassy area, while the Camaro struck a utility pole.
A man and a woman were in the Camaro, but neither was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The officer was taken to a hospital.
Photo from the scene of the crash taken by FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle.
Dig deeper:
The intersection is controlled by a flashing signal. Police said the officer had a flashing yellow light, while the Camaro had a flashing red light.
What we don't know:
The officer’s name and current condition have not been confirmed.
Authorities have not released the identity of the Camaro’s driver.
The Source: Information in this article comes Dallas police at the scene of the crash.