Man arrested for DWI after crashing into Dallas police sergeant

A man was arrested for DWI after running a flashing red light and crashing into a Dallas police squad car, authorities said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from the scene of the crash taken by FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at Cedar Springs Road and Manor Way, near Dallas Love Field Airport.

A Dallas police sergeant was driving north on Cedar Springs Road during a routine call when a Chevy Camaro heading east on Manor Way ran the light and hit his squad car.

The squad car veered off the road onto a grassy area, while the Camaro struck a utility pole.

A man and a woman were in the Camaro, but neither was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The officer was taken to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

The intersection is controlled by a flashing signal. Police said the officer had a flashing yellow light, while the Camaro had a flashing red light.

What we don't know:

The officer’s name and current condition have not been confirmed.

Authorities have not released the identity of the Camaro’s driver.