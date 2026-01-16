Man arrested in connection with Fort Worth homicide

article

The Brief 17-year-old Jamie Perez has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Fort Worth last week. The incident occurred near David Drive on Thursday, Jan. 8. No motive was released.



Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting near David Dr. from last week.

What we know:

Jamie Perez

17-year-old Jamie Perez has been arrested in relation to the homicide.

The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 8 around 11:30 p.m. near David Dr. in Fort Worth.

The victim was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive.