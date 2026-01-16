Man arrested in connection with Fort Worth homicide
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting near David Dr. from last week.
Featured
What we know:
Jamie Perez
17-year-old Jamie Perez has been arrested in relation to the homicide.
The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 8 around 11:30 p.m. near David Dr. in Fort Worth.
The victim was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a motive.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Fort Worth PD release and previous FOX 4 reporting.