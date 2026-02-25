Man arrested in Arkansas connected to Jan. 2026 fatal hit-and-run in Dallas

article

The Brief U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Arkansas in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas from January. 22-year-old Enrique Hernandez was arrested and charged with collision involving death related to the death of 26-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez. Rodriguez's family worked with local police to find more surveillance footage to help find and arrest Hernandez.



Suspect arrested in Arkansas for Dallas hit-and-run

What we know:

U.S. Marshals tracked down 22-year-old Enrique Hernandez in De Queen, a southwest Arkansas town about three hours away from Dallas and an hour north of Texarkana.

Hernandez has been charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony, in connection with the case. He is currently being held in an Arkansas jail before he is transferred to a jail in Dallas County.

What we don't know:

Dallas police haven't said if the suspect has any ties to the victim or the area of Arkansas where he was arrested.

The backstory:

The fatal hit-and-run occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11 near W. Davis St. and N. Westmoreland Dr. in Dallas.

26-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez was dropped off by friends outside his Dallas neighborhood early Sunday morning after celebrating his birthday.

Surveillance video shows Rodriguez in the media area of the road when a dark-colored SUV hits him and drives away.

Rodriguez was left with severe head trauma, later dying from his injuries.

A bittersweet victory for the family

What they're saying:

John Rodriguez, the victim's father, struggled to find the words to describe the news he received.

"It's not going to bring him back, bring my son back," Rodriguez told FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "It hurts every day, every minute. I wake up every morning, and he is not here. We are really going to miss him."

The Rodriguez family worked with police to help find their son's killer. They found more surveillance video near the scene of the accident that helped authorities find and arrest Hernandez in Arkansas.

"We are going to fight for justice. Long live Johnny, and we are going to keep on fighting," Rodriguez said.