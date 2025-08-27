Man arrested for alleged bomb threat at Dallas ICE facility

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb at an ICE facility in Dallas. The suspect, Bratton Dean Wilkinson, was taken into custody after a brief standoff. Police have issued an all-clear, and the individual has been charged with making terroristic threats.



An individual was arrested for threatening ICE officers with what the individual claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist in Dallas, Texas.

Bomb threat at ICE facility

What we know:

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the Federal Protective Service reported a bomb threat against an ICE facility in Dallas. The facility houses ICE’s Dallas Field Office as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

A male identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson, arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack at approximately 6:37 p.m.

Wilkinson showed the security officer what he claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist, which issued a shelter-in-place for the facility. The officer called 911 and local police responded with a bomb squad.

Wilkinson was taken into custody by local law enforcement and charged with making terroristic threats.

At 7:19 p.m, police issued an all-clear.

Senior ICE officials

What they're saying:

"On Monday evening, law enforcement arrested a suspect who made bomb threats to a Dallas ICE facility. This incident comes just two weeks after a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City. Less than a week ago, a violent rioter was charged with assault in San Francisco after he threatened to stab an ICE officer and harm his family," said a senior official for the Department of Homeland Security.

"These incidents come after months of smears and rhetoric by activists, politicians, and the media comparing ICE law enforcement to the Nazi Gestapo, kidnappers, and the Secret Police. This shameful rhetoric has fueled a culture of hate against law enforcement, resulting in a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them. All sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media need to turn down their temperature."