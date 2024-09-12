Man arrested for aggravated robbery in West Dallas

The Brief: A man was arrested for aggravated robbery in West Dallas last night. The man jumped out of a stolen vehicle, fired at police, and fled the scene on foot. K-9 officers found the man in a wooded creek nearby.



Undercover officers spotted a man inside a reported stolen vehicle near Westmoreland Road and Bickers Street, police said. Officers approached the car around midnight.

Police said the man jumped out of the car, pulled a gun from his waistband, and fired. No officers were hurt.

The man ran into a wooded creek and was quickly found by K-9 officers.

Police say the suspect will most likely face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.