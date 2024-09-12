Man arrested for aggravated robbery in West Dallas
Dallas - Undercover officers spotted a man inside a reported stolen vehicle near Westmoreland Road and Bickers Street, police said. Officers approached the car around midnight.
Police said the man jumped out of the car, pulled a gun from his waistband, and fired. No officers were hurt.
The man ran into a wooded creek and was quickly found by K-9 officers.
Police say the suspect will most likely face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.