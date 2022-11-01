Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday.
After a short chase, the driver lost control and crashed into a business sign near McCart Avenue and Berry Street.
The driver was treated for injuries and charged with evading arrest and theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges.
His name and mugshot have not yet been released.
No one else was hurt in the crash.