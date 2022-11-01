Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

article

A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday.

After a short chase, the driver lost control and crashed into a business sign near McCart Avenue and Berry Street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Fort Worth Fire Department Station 21

The driver was treated for injuries and charged with evading arrest and theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

His name and mugshot have not yet been released.

No one else was hurt in the crash.