Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County.
The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike.
Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a second 18-wheeler ran into it. Both semis were thrown into the retaining wall and one caught fire.
Firefighters had to use a water cannon to put out the intense flames.
Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler that was on the shoulder was treated and released.
There were two people in the second 18-wheeler. One person was killed in the crash and the other was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Westbound I-30 is expected to be closed all morning because of the police investigation and cleanup.
It could take workers several hours to move the charred and mangled remains of the tractor-trailer that caught fire. A hazmat team will also need to clean up spilled fuel.
