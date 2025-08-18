Man armed with knife shot, killed by Johnson County deputies

article

The Brief An armed man was shot and killed by Johnson County sheriff's deputies after they responded to a disturbance call. The man, who was armed with a knife, was pronounced dead at the scene near Joshua, Texas. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, and the suspect's identity has not yet been released.



What we know:

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a disturbance call and encountered a man armed with a knife. "The individual was shot by deputies" during the encounter, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, the scene was secured and the Texas Rangers took over the investigation.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the suspect's identity. Authorities did not provide further details on what events led up to the shooting.