Man accused of stealing band instruments from Plano East Senior High School arrested

Plano police arrested a man who they said stole band instruments from a high school last month.

Demarcus McCarthy, 28, was already in the Dallas County jail on unrelated charges.

Police said McCarthy is the person who talked his way into Plano East Senior High School and took a saxophone and a euphonium.

The saxophone has been recovered, but police are still looking for the other instrument.