Man accused of shooting Mesquite store employee during robbery arrested

U.S. Marshals arrested the man accused of shooting an employee during a robbery at a cell phone store in Mesquite last week.

Wesley Gerard Jones was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

He's charged with aggravated robbery after police said he shot an employee during a robbery at Fixafone, located on Gus Thomasson Road, near Town East Boulevard, in Mesquite.

At last check, the worker who was shot was in critical condition.