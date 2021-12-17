Man accused of forcing 16-year-old into prostitution arrested in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police have arrested a man accused of forcing a 16-year-old into prostitution.

Dcormon Harris has been charged with trafficking a person under 18-years old and forced prostitution.

Police said they were alerted to Harris and able to track him down using a covert operation.

The 16-year-old victim was safely recovered and returned home.

