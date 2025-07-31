Man accused of burglarizing FedEx truck, hitting Irving officer with SUV

article

The Brief An Irving police detective shot at a man who allegedly struck him with a vehicle. The suspect, Jaynan Harper, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Harper was allegedly burglarizing a FedEx truck at the time.



A man is in the Dallas County Jail after allegedly hitting a police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee another crime.

According to the Irving Police Department, the incident caused the officer to fire his gun at the suspect.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Promenade Parkway in Irving.

A detective with Irving PD was conducting a follow-up investigation in the area, where several thefts from delivery trucks had been reported. While on the scene, the detective noticed a vehicle suspected in the previous thefts.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4, the suspect was then seen stealing from a FedEx delivery truck at the time.

The detective attempted to contact the suspect, identified as Jaynan Harper, who had gotten into his full-sized SUV after exiting the truck, the affidavit says.

While fleeing in the SUV, Harper is reported to have intentionally hit the Irving detective, injuring the officer's right arm. A witness at the scene reported seeing Harper drive directly at the officer, forcing him to quickly get out of harm's way to avoid being severely injured or killed.

The officer then fired his gun towards Harper once, but did not hit him, the affidavit says.

Harper was later arrested by the Dallas Police Department and booked into the jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

What we don't know:

Harper's bond amount was not included in the arrest affidavit.

The department did not mention pending charges for Harper's alleged prior thefts.