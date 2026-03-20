Man accused of abusing corpse threw bucket of remains over FBI Dallas fence: Affidavit

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The Brief Arrest docs say a North Texas man dug up remains and tried to move a body. Police say he threw human bones over an FBI fence and posted videos online. Investigators are working to identify the remains and confirm details.



Newly released arrest documents for a North Texas man accused of abusing a corpse claim he threw a bucket of human remains stolen from a nearby cemetery over the fence of the FBI Dallas office.

He was connected to the crime when he asked his mom for money to rent a U-Haul because he "had a body that needed to be moved," the man's arrest warrant affidavit says.

North Texas abuse of corpse affidavit

The latest:

The investigation into Michael Chadwick Fry on Monday when his mother told the Bartonville Police Department about her son's request, the document says. Fry reportedly "became irate" and left his mother's home after asking for money and before police showed up.

An alert was sent out to nearby agencies in case of suspicious activities at neighboring U-Haul facilities.

Soon after, the report says police were told by Fry's sister about a YouTube video he had made, called "We send Elizabeth over the FBI fence to summon them by force." The affidavit says this video showed Fry throwing a bucket, supposedly containing "Elizabeth's remains," over the fence of the FBI office in Dallas.

The PD was soon after contacted by FBI Dallas, they said, informing them that the bucket did indeed contain human bones.

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YouTube video shows remains

Another YouTube video the police watched, titled "Fry and Barto news! Where we reveal mass killers," reportedly showed Fry with a human skull in his Bartonville home. An image of this skull was attached to the report sent to FOX 4, which has been deemed too sensitive to include in this reporting. The document says Fry referred to the skull as "Elizabeth Virginia Lyon," leading officials to believe it's connected to the FBI bucket. Testing is being done on the remains to confirm this.

According to further information from Fry's mother, the GPS in her car was found to have three searches for cemeteries; one in Arlington and two in Oklahoma. She also told police she had noticed a new shovel at their home, and that Fry had started locking the shed behind the home recently.

A later release from Bartonville PD said Fry was found to have stolen an urn of ashes from Oklahoma City, where an investigation began in February related to the theft. He's also believed to have taken a coffin from a mausoleum at a Denton cemetery.

Fry previously drove into FOX 4 building

Dig deeper:

Bartonville police confirmed that Fry is the same person who crashed a truck into the FOX 4 building in Downtown Dallas in 2018.

He got out of the truck, ranting and throwing sheets of paper onto the sidewalk. Fry also left behind a suspicious bright orange duffel bag that prompted police to set up a perimeter and bring in the bomb squad.

RELATED: Who is Michael Fry, the man who rammed a truck into the FOX4 building?

Police later determined that Fry was upset about a 2012 police shooting in Denton County that killed his friend. A Dallas police spokesperson said he was "mostly rambling" and trying to get media attention.

Fry apologized to FOX 4 during a court hearing.