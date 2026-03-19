Man who rammed FOX 4 building in 2018 arrested again for abuse of corpse

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The Brief Michael Chadwick Fry was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly removing human remains from a Denton County cemetery and abusing them. Fry is the same man who was in the news in 2018 after crashing a truck into the side of the FOX 4 news building. At the time, he was upset about a 2012 police shooting in Denton County that killed his friend, and was reportedly trying to get media attention.



A Denton County man has been arrested for removing human remains from a cemetery and abusing them.

Abuse of Corpse Arrest

What we know:

Bartonville police and FBI agents arrested Michael Chadwick Fry on Wednesday.

Police said their investigation began after they got a tip that Fry had removed remains from a local cemetery.

He is currently charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a state jail felony.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any details on the remains that were removed, citing their ongoing investigation.

FOX 4 Building Rammed

The backstory:

Bartonville police confirmed that Fry is the same person who crashed a truck into the FOX 4 building in Downtown Dallas in 2018.

He got out of the truck, ranting and throwing sheets of paper onto the sidewalk. Fry also left behind a suspicious bright orange duffel bag that prompted police to set up a perimeter and bring in the bomb squad.

RELATED: Who is Michael Fry, the man who rammed a truck into the FOX4 building?

Police later determined that Fry was upset about a 2012 police shooting in Denton County that killed his friend. A Dallas police spokesperson said he was "mostly rambling" and trying to get media attention.

Fry apologized to FOX 4 during a court hearing.