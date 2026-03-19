Man who rammed FOX 4 building in 2018 arrested again for abuse of corpse
BARTONVILLE, Texas - A Denton County man has been arrested for removing human remains from a cemetery and abusing them.
Abuse of Corpse Arrest
What we know:
Bartonville police and FBI agents arrested Michael Chadwick Fry on Wednesday.
Police said their investigation began after they got a tip that Fry had removed remains from a local cemetery.
He is currently charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a state jail felony.
What we don't know:
Police did not share any details on the remains that were removed, citing their ongoing investigation.
FOX 4 Building Rammed
The backstory:
Bartonville police confirmed that Fry is the same person who crashed a truck into the FOX 4 building in Downtown Dallas in 2018.
He got out of the truck, ranting and throwing sheets of paper onto the sidewalk. Fry also left behind a suspicious bright orange duffel bag that prompted police to set up a perimeter and bring in the bomb squad.
RELATED: Who is Michael Fry, the man who rammed a truck into the FOX4 building?
Police later determined that Fry was upset about a 2012 police shooting in Denton County that killed his friend. A Dallas police spokesperson said he was "mostly rambling" and trying to get media attention.
Fry apologized to FOX 4 during a court hearing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Bartonville Police Department and past news coverage.