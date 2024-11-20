Colorado fugitive shot by McKinney officers following crash and chase

The Brief A Colorado man identified as 21-year-old Malik Riley crashed a car in McKinney and began running from the scene as police arrived. The man pointed a gun at officers as they tried to stop him, so an officer shot Riley in the abdomen. McKinney police discovered the man was wanted in Colorado for weapon-related charges and a warrant was out for his arrest.



A Colorado man is hospitalized after being shot by McKinney police officers following a crash where the man attempted to run from the scene Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Amscott Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver, 21-year-old Malik Riley, exit a white Cadillac while waving a gun in the air.

Riley briefly left the scene before returning to the vehicle to remove items.

When McKinney police arrived, Riley ignored their commands and ran toward the 600 block of East Graham Street. Officers attempted to stop him from running with a Taser, but it was ineffective.

Riley then displayed a handgun and pointed it at officers, so one officer shot him in the abdomen.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.

McKinney police later determined Riley was wanted in Colorado on several weapon-related charges, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.