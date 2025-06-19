Main course summer salad recipes

Chicken Pesto Green Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded rotisserie or baked chicken

½ cup prepared pesto

6 cups baby greens

½ cup kalamata olives

½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ cup sundried tomatoes

1 cup fresh mozzarella balls or pearls

1 lemon cut into wedges

Olive oil to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix the pesto with shredded chicken in a medium bowl, add salt and pepper to taste, and chill. Prepare the salad by placing the greens at the bottom of a serving bowl, and make 4 mounds of chicken on top. Next, arrange the remaining ingredients on top of the greens. Top with lemon wedges and drizzle with olive oil if desired.

Greek Tortellini Salad Recipe

2 cups of prepared cheese tortellini, cooked and chilled

½ cup olive oil

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 garlic cloves, pressed

½ teaspoon of each dried parsley and dried basil

4 cups crisp greens

1 ½ cups Campari tomatoes, quartered

1 red bell pepper, cut into large chunks

1 green bell pepper, cut into large chunks

1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into large chunks

½ medium red onion, cut into large chunks

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup kalamata olives

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Prepare the dressing in the bottom of a serving bowl by combining the Dijon, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and salt and pepper, and whisk well. To this bowl, add prepared tortellini and all of the vegetables, reserving the salad greens. Toss the vegetables with the dressing and place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. When you are ready to serve, add the greens and feta, toss well, and serve at once.

Beef Taco Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound of lean ground beef

1 package of prepared taco seasoning

4 cups crisp greens

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of brown or black beans

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 large avocado, chopped

1 cup cooked fresh corn

4 green onions, white and green, chopped

1 cup prepared salsa

Corn chips

