'No one is safe': Latino group slams Trump administration over Sen. Padilla removal

The Brief U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed by security agents after interrupting a Homeland Security news conference in Los Angeles. LULAC, the nation's largest Latino rights organization, condemned the incident, calling it a "deeply disturbing escalation in federal tactics." President Trump accused Padilla of playing to the cameras for political theater. Protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday against the Trump administration and recent ICE raids, with the governor deploying National Guard troops.



The nation’s largest Latino rights organization is reacting to the removal of a United States senator from a Homeland Security news conference.

LULA Responds

What they're saying:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) held a news conference in Dallas on Friday to respond to what it calls a "deeply disturbing escalation in federal tactics and shocking violation of democratic norms."

"When a Latino lawmaker is physically silenced for asking about ICE raids, it signals that no one, not even Congress or a senator, is safe from this administration’s contempt for accountability," said Roman Palomares, LULAC’s national president.

Padilla Removed

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is detained during a Homeland Security news conference

The backstory:

California Sen. Alex Padilla was removed after interrupting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s update in Los Angeles on recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Security agents intervened as Sen. Padilla approached the front of the room while asking a question.

He could be heard identifying himself as he was being removed.

He was handcuffed and detained, but not arrested, and later met with Noem in a private meeting.

The Trump administration accused Padilla of playing to the cameras for political theater.

"No Kings" Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth

What we know:

Several protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday against the Trump administration and recent ICE raids.

The "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" coincides with Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, President Donald Trump’s birthday, and a military parade to celebrate it all.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops across the state ahead of the planned protests.

What they're saying:

LULAC and other community organizations will hold another news conference on Friday afternoon to address the planned protests.

"We’re going to put out information this afternoon about how we want our community to behave and be protected. We don’t want to have any reason for people to get hurt," Palomares said.