Luke Bryan postpones Dallas show

The Brief Country music star Luke Bryan abruptly postponed his Dallas concert scheduled for Friday evening due to illness. The show at Dos Equis Pavilion has been rescheduled for September 12; his Lafayette, Louisiana, show on Saturday has been moved to September 11. Bryan's voice reportedly struggled during his Thursday night performance in Arkansas, where he offered refunds to the audience.



Luke Bryan Dallas show postponed

What we know:

Bryan was scheduled to perform at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park on Friday night.

On social media Friday afternoon, Bryan said that he was postponing his Dallas show until Sept. 12 and his show in Lafayette, Louisiana that was scheduled for Saturday until Sept. 12.

"Please hold on to your tickets – they will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for your understanding," Bryan wrote on social media.

On Thursday night, Bryan's voice struggled through a show in Arkansas, according to videos posted on social media.

The singer promised a refund for the audience, but continued to perform.

His next scheduled performance is June 26 in Kansas.