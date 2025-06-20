Luke Bryan postpones Dallas show
DALLAS - Country music superstar Luke Bryan called off his concert in Dallas on Friday evening at the last minute.
Bryan was forced to reschedule his show due to an illness.
What we know:
Bryan was scheduled to perform at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park on Friday night.
On social media Friday afternoon, Bryan said that he was postponing his Dallas show until Sept. 12 and his show in Lafayette, Louisiana that was scheduled for Saturday until Sept. 12.
"Please hold on to your tickets – they will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for your understanding," Bryan wrote on social media.
On Thursday night, Bryan's voice struggled through a show in Arkansas, according to videos posted on social media.
The singer promised a refund for the audience, but continued to perform.
His next scheduled performance is June 26 in Kansas.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Luke Bryan's social media account and videos posted online.