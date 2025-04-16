Luka Dončić surprises Crowley girls' basketball with donation to pay for uniforms

The Brief Luka Dončić made several donations to DFW GoFundMe campaigns before coming to Dallas last week. The Texas Chosen AAU girls basketball team's fund was put over the top by a surprise donation from Dončić. Coach Andre Banks says the donation will pay for new uniforms.



Luka Dončić may no longer be a Dallas Maverick, but his impact is still being felt in the Metroplex.

Dončić made large contributions to several GoFundMe fundraisers for DFW athletes ahead of his first game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Luka Dončić donates to Crowley basketball team

What they're saying:

The wife of Andre Banks, the head coach of the Texas Chosen AAU girls basketball team, set up an online fundraising account to help pay for new uniforms.

"She really just went out on a limb and did it on her own. She really didn’t tell anybody about it. She just went out and said you know what let’s see if it works," said Banks.

Then, randomly, she received a notification.

"The email said a guy named Luka donated the full amount, and in my head I’m like I only know of one Luka, and we also thought it was a scam at the same time," Banks recalled. "I made a little joke like, yeah, right, Luka Dončić donated the full amount. That’s the only Luka I know. Then she was like, that is the last name."

The $1,500 donation was not a scam.

"I was like how does a guy of this stature, one of the faces of the NBA find a little team like us and donate the full amount we asked for?" said Banks. "It’s a blessing. We really and truly thank you. We are big fans. The girls love you, it really put a smile on their faces and made those girls happy. It was really inspiring."

Luka Dončić donates to DFW GoFundMes

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 9: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, b Expand

What we know:

Dončić's name has popped up with large donations to local campaigns on the crowdfunding site in recent days.

Thousands of dollars in donations went to Texas Chosen, a Fort Worth soccer team training equipment and one to help pay for a Mesquite teen to play AAU basketball.

The donations helped push the campaigns over their goals.

"I'm grateful to be able to help kids who just want to get out there and play," Doncic said, according to GoFundMe. "Play changes lives and all kids should have access to sports."

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the campaigns were chosen.