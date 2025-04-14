Luka Dončić donated to a dozen DFW GoFundMe campaigns before return to Dallas

article

Luka Dončić may not be a Dallas Maverick anymore, but he is still helping athletes in the DFW area.

In the days before his return to Dallas last week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar donated to a dozen GoFundMe accounts looking to help local athletes, according to GoFundMe.

What we know:

Dončić's name has popped up with large donations to local campaigns on the crowdfunding site in recent days.

The campaigns included one to help a Fort Worth girl's basketball team get new uniforms, another to get a Fort Worth soccer team training equipment and one to help pay for a Mesquite teen to play AAU basketball.

The donations helped push the campaigns over their goals.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the campaigns were chosen.

What they're saying:

"I'm grateful to be able to help kids who just want to get out there and play," Doncic said, according to GoFundMe. "Play changes lives and all kids should have access to sports."

"We were able to cover all the remaining spring expenses and have a little extra in savings to prepare for our summer tournament should we make NPL Nationals or for our scholarship account for next year's players in need," said Dallas Texans soccer coach Jena Fejeran after the donation.

Luka returns to Dallas

The backstory:

The donations came right before Dončić returned to Dallas for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After an emotional pre-game tribute to his six and a half years as a Maverick, Dončić torched his former team for 45 points in an LA win.

Dončić was cheered every time he touched the ball. After the game, he talked about how much the support from the fans meant to him.

"I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on," said Dončić. "I came here as a young kid at 18, and I didn't know what to expect in the NBA. They made it feel like home. It's just a lot of great, great memories."