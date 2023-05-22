North Richland Hills police K9 Luka Dogcic gets new ballistic vest from donation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police K9 named Luka Dogcic will have a new ballistic vest thanks to the generosity of others.
The $1,500 vest was donated to the North Richland Hills Police department after money was raised through a social media campaign.
Luka joined NRHPD in July 2022 after a donation.
He officially hit the streets in September 2022.
The Duke and Oliver Foundation and the Grubbs Family of Dealerships offered to sponsor a new vest for the K9 and started the social media campaign for donations.
He was measured later in the year and production of the vest began.
The donors gave the vest to Luka and NRHPD at a ceremony on Monday.