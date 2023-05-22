North Richland Hills police K9 Luka Dogcic gets new ballistic vest from donation

The North Richland Hills police K9 named Luka Dogcic will have a new ballistic vest thanks to the generosity of others.

The $1,500 vest was donated to the North Richland Hills Police department after money was raised through a social media campaign.

Luka joined NRHPD in July 2022 after a donation.

He officially hit the streets in September 2022.

The Duke and Oliver Foundation and the Grubbs Family of Dealerships offered to sponsor a new vest for the K9 and started the social media campaign for donations.

He was measured later in the year and production of the vest began.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: North Richland Hills Police)

The donors gave the vest to Luka and NRHPD at a ceremony on Monday.