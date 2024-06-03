Expand / Collapse search
Man charged in fatal North Richland Hills hit-and-run

Published  June 3, 2024 2:56pm CDT
Fernando Peralta-Berrios (Source: North Richland Hills Police)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - North Richland Hills police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.

On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Fernando Peralta-Berrios on warrants connected to the May 16 crash.

Peralta-Berrios faced warrants for intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.

16-year-old Luis Luna of Irving was hit by a car shortly after 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Airport Freeway, near S Industrial Boulevard.

Luna was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Peralta-Berrios is being held on $250,000 bond for each count.