Man charged in fatal North Richland Hills hit-and-run
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - North Richland Hills police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.
On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Fernando Peralta-Berrios on warrants connected to the May 16 crash.
Peralta-Berrios faced warrants for intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.
16-year-old Luis Luna of Irving was hit by a car shortly after 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Airport Freeway, near S Industrial Boulevard.
Luna was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Peralta-Berrios is being held on $250,000 bond for each count.