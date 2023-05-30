Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expresses frustration with 'dysfunctional' Texas House, Speaker Phelan

Ahead of a special legislative session in Austin, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick expressed anger with the Texas House and specifically House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Patrick held a news conference on Tuesday morning in which he celebrated bills passed by the Senate during what he called the "hardest" session of which he's ever been a part. He also called the House "dysfunctional."

Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, says that the chamber passed all 30 of their priority bills.

The Lieutenant Governor specifically pointed to a list of bills sent to Governor Abbott's desk, including those meant to strengthen the power grid, ending COVID-19 mandates and a ban on gender-affirming care for trans children.

Patrick has also called out the House for not taking up some bills passed in the House, including allowing the Ten Commandments in Texas public school classrooms, school choice and the Senate's plan to cut property taxes.

"I'm tired of the dysfunction in the House," he said on Tuesday.

Patrick said that many House bills passed too late in the session for the Senate to properly taken them on.

He said the House needs to change its rules to prevent points of order from delaying bills.

"Things have to change," Patrick said.

He also said that he has had little to no communication with House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Patrick said he recently received a text from Phelan for the first time in 2 years.

The lieutenant governor said that he met with Governor Abbott 12 times to discuss the power grid, but that Speaker Phelan did not attend any of the meeting.

"Dade is a challenge, I'm not asking for him to be replaced or to resign," said Patrick.

The Lieutenant Governor did hint that he expects Phelan to be challenged by a Republican in a primary.

Governor Abbott called for "multiple" special sessions to take on more bills he wants to pass.

The first special session will focus on property taxes and border security.

Patrick also spoke a bit about impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The trial is set to be held "no later than" August 28th.

A 7-member committee will present recommendations for the rules of the trial on June 20.

Patrick said that he will be presiding over the trial and that he will not be able to discuss it with the media.

Patrick also discussed the disappointment that the Texas Legislature failed to pass a teacher pay raise.

"Look, it's never enough," Patrick said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that they will continue to work on a pay raise for teachers.

Patrick closed the news conference with a plain message for those involved.

"I didn't get elected to come here and sugarcoat anything for the voters," said Patrick. "I intend to lead on the things I think that matter to them and if I rub a few people the wrong way, I'm sorry."