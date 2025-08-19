Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces 2026 re-election campaign

article

The Brief Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has officially launched his 2026 re-election campaign. The campaign kickoff includes a major media buy across all 20 Texas media markets. His platform is centered on a commitment to continuing to lower property taxes for Texans.



Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick officially launched his 2026 campaign alongside his Texas Senate 2026 Team of candidates.

What they're saying:

Patrick announced his 2026 re-election campaign in a press release on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

"Today, I formally launch my 2026 re-election campaign. After a very successful regular session and after passing all the 38 bills on the Special Session twice, I’m ready to hit the ground running for my re-election. With the help of my Texas Senate, we've accomplished so much, but there is more work to be done. This Session, we have virtually eliminated school property taxes for the average senior for the rest of their life and cut school property taxes nearly in half for those under 65. I'm committed to continuing to lower property taxes in the Sessions ahead. We must continue to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Texas for generations to come."

Major media buy

Local perspective:

Lt. Gov. Patrick also announced a major media buy that covers all 20 media markets across Texas through broadcast, cable, and streaming services as part of his campaign kickoff.

He hosted his official re-election kickoff party alongside his Republican Texas Senators as they prepared to embark on their campaigns.

About Dan Patrick

Dig deeper:

Lt. Gov. Patrick was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2006 before becoming Lieutenant Governor in 2014. As the presiding officer of the Texas Senate, he holds significant power in shaping the state's legislative agenda.